Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Daayra Vs Vibe Box Office Clash: 'I Will Be Very Happy If Both Films Do Well'

At Daayra's trailer launch, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her film clashing with Kunal Kemmu's Vibe at the box office.
Daayra and Vibe will arrive in cinemas on September 18.
Kareena is hopeful that both films will do well at the box office.
Actor Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's upcoming thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film hit the theatres on September 18. It is clashing with Vibe, starring Kareena's brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu who has also written and directed the thriller comedy. At Daayra's trailer launch on Monday, Kareena opened up about Daayra vs Vibe box office clash.
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Daayra and Vibe clash
When Kareena was asked about the clash, she was all praise for Kunal, calling him an “outstanding actor, one of the best we have in our industry,” and said that “no one does his comic timing like Kunal.”
“And I think there is space in cinemas for two great films. They're both wonderful films, and I know that the film is going to do well. Both are going to do well, it's going to be fun, I know that it (Vibe) is a great film, very fun and good comedy, and people will see a different side of Kunal.”
Kareena also hoped that both films succeed at the box office. “Gold mere ghar pe hi aayega to I am happy. Dono picture chalengi to. (And the gold will come to our home only, so I will be very happy if both films do well). So why not? I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well,” she added.
About Daayra and Vibe
Kareena and Prithviraj play cops in the film. Daayra is “inspired by true events.” It is about an “aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion.”
“As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong,” read a press note.
Vibe is a light-hearted comedy which also stars Preity, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir.