Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Saif Ali Khan Takes Fans Back To Their Tashan Romance

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen vacation pictures for Saif Ali Khan’s birthday.
Saif Ali Khan turns 56 as Kareena revisits their Tashan romance.
The couple married in 2012 and have two sons together.
Kareena Kapoor celebrated Saif Ali Khan’s 56th birthday on Sunday with a series of unseen vacation pictures and a heartfelt Instagram message. The post offered fans a glimpse into the couple’s holiday, while her choice of Tashan song Dil Dance Maare brought back memories of the film that played a significant role in their love story.
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pictures with Saif Ali Khan
The pictures showed Kareena and Saif enjoying a boat ride, posing together during their holiday and taking a long drive. One photograph captured Saif spending time with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, while another showed the couple sharing a goofy mirror selfie in a lift.
Alongside the photographs, Kareena described Saif as her “forever ride or die” and joked that life would be boring without him. She also revealed that the pictures had been “approved by him” before she shared them. Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi joined the birthday wishes, describing him as her brother and sending him love.
Fans also reacted warmly to the post, with several calling the couple one of Bollywood’s coolest and hottest pairs. The Tashan song playing over the pictures was another detail that caught their attention.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Tashan romance
Saif and Kareena fell in love while working on Tashan in 2008. Their relationship attracted significant media attention, particularly because Saif had previously been married to Amrita Singh and shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with her.
The couple married on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony at Saif’s Bandra residence in Mumbai. They welcomed Taimur in December 2016 and Jeh in February 2021.
Saif and Kareena’s upcoming films
Saif will next appear in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar. The film marks their reunion after nearly 18 years and is scheduled for September 11. Kareena will headline Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran, which is slated for September 18.