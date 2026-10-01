Tokyo International Film Festival has unveiled the full competition lineup for its 39th edition.
The festival is billed as Asia’s largest film event
Zeze Takahisa’s Sukiyaki opens, Yeon Sang-ho’s Colony closes, and Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero is the centrepiece
The Tokyo International Film Festival has announced the complete competition slate for its 39th edition, Asia’s largest film event.
The slate again blends fresh work from leading Asian directors, a few Hollywood titles and films from emerging makers.
As previously announced, the festival runs from October 26 to November 4, 2026. It opens with Zeze Takahisa’s music drama Sukiyaki and closes with Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie action horror film Colony.
Gala screenings at Tokyo Film Festival 2026
The films include Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth!, Jane Schoenbrun’s Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine, Michael Showalter’s Verity, Hiroshi Ando’s A Bouquet of Light for You, Sabu’s Arrested Memory, Kazuya Shiraishi’s Bye Bye Love: Detective Is in the Bar, Gavin Lin’s Sunshine Women’s Choir, Wayne Wang’s Diary of a Mad Old Man, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s The Beloved, Yukiko Sode’s All the Lovers in the Night, Ryutaro Nakagawa’s Your Story – Kimi No Hanashi and Yoshiro Nagikawa’s The Tiger and Her Wings The Movie.
Main competition films list at Tokyo Film Festival
The main competition will feature 15 films, all competing for the Tokyo Grand Prix/Governor of Tokyo Award. Akira Ikeda’s The Canary’s Lullaby, Qiu Jiongjiong’s Fuxi: Four Tales of Feasting, Akira Yamamoto’s The Intertwining, Wang Jiangyong’s The Night That Binds Us, Garin Nugroho’s Red Before Dawn, Milcho Manchevski’s Sister Brother Manhole Cover and Yukiko Mishima’s Two Cigarettes, Three Nights will have world premieres in the main competition.
Asian premieres lineup
The competition lineup includes Rubaiyat Hossain’s The Difficult Bride, Lisandro Alonso’s Double Freedom, Samuele Rossi’s Even If Hell Came, Teodora Ana Mihai’s Heysel 85, Sun Xun’s Magic Atlas, Sérgio Graciano’s Memories of Prison, Bahman Ghobadi’s Trees Are Watching and Jelena Maksimović’s Until the Day Ends.
Anime lineup
The animation projects include Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado’s Forgotten Island, Brenda Lígia and Edu Felistoque’s Amadeo and the Hypothetical New World, Louis Clichy’s Iron Boy, and Érica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Tania Anaya and Sávio Leite’s Son of a Bitch.
Here's the full lineup for the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival
Opening, Closing and Centerpiece Screenings
Sukiyaki (Japan)
Godzilla Minus Zero (Japan)
Colony (South Korea)
Gala Screenings
Behemoth! (USA)
Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (USA)
Fjord (Romania/France/Norway/Sweden/Denmark/Finland)
Wild Horse Nine (USA)
Verity (USA)
A Bouquet of Light for You (Japan)
Arrested Memory (Taiwan/Japan)
Bye Bye Love: Detective Is in the Bar (Japan)
Sunshine Women’s Choir (Taiwan)
Diary of a Mad Old Man (USA)
The Beloved (Spain )
All the Lovers in the Night (Japan)
Your Story – Kimi No Hanashi (Japan)
The Tiger and Her Wings The Movie (Japan)
Main Competition
The Canary’s Lullaby (Taiwan/Japan)
The Difficult Bride (France/Bangladesh/Portugal/Norway/Germany)
Double Freedom (Chile/Argentina/Luxemburg/Germany/UK)
Even If Hell Came (Italy)
Fuxi: Four Tales of Feasting (Hong Kong/Taiwan/Japan/Saudi Arabia/Qatar)
Heysel 85 (Belgium/The Netherlands/Germany)
The Intertwining (Japan)
Magic Atlas (Singapore)
Memories of Prison (Portugal)
The Night That Binds Us (France/Hong Kong)
Red Before Dawn (Indonesia)
Sister Brother Manhole Cover (North Macedonia/Bulgaria/Serbia/Albania/Italy/UK)
Trees Are Watching (Türkiye)
Two Cigarettes, Three Nights (Japan)
Until the Day Ends (Serbia/Bulgaria/Slovenia/Montenegro/Croatia/Germany)
Kenji Mizoguchi Retrospective
Osaka Elegy (1936)
Sisters of Gion (1936)
The 47 Ronin (Part One, Part Two, 1941–42)
The Story of the Last Chrysanthemums (1939)
YANG KWEI FEI (1955)
New Tales of the Taira Clan (1955)
Street of Shame (1956)
Gion Bayashi (1953)
Ugetsu (1953)
The Water Magician (1933)
Sansho the Bailiff (1954)
A Story from Chikamatsu (1954)