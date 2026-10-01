Nicholas Cage Blasts The MCU As 'A Well-Funded And Glorifed WWE'

While the actor refrained from naming the earlier movies he thought were “marvelous,” he did nod to a shift that has happened in recent years. “Lately — I do say this with love — when I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight — let’s face it, it’s all cutting to the fight — it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE,” he said.