Nicholas Cage Blasts The MCU As 'A Well-Funded And Glorifed WWE'

Nicholas Cage has attacked the MCU.
He didn't dial down on criticism of the Marvel franchise.
Cage's Spider-Noir was scrapped by Prime Video after one season.
Nicolas Cage has taken a potshot at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, insisting that the flood of superhero films veer to being a “well-funded and glorified WWE”.
Nicholas Cage Hits Out At MCU
Speaking at Fan Expo Dallas, Cage didn't hold back as he took a dig at Hollywood's largest-grossing franchise of all time. “It started out, in my view, terrific. Some of the early stories were marvelous,” Cage shared with the crowd. “The way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories.”
While the actor refrained from naming the earlier movies he thought were “marvelous,” he did nod to a shift that has happened in recent years. “Lately — I do say this with love — when I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight — let’s face it, it’s all cutting to the fight — it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE,” he said.
“One of the things I liked about Spider-Noir was it wasn’t cut into the fight. It was a detective story,” Cage told the audience at the fan convention. “There was a mystery there. And I would like to see it [MCU] get back to telling the stories and not just cutting to the wrestling match.”
Spider-Noir got canceled after one season. The live-action superhero detective series trails Cage's Ben Reilly, known as The Spider, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York City during the Great Depression. The eight-episode series was created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. It bagged 11 Emmy nominations.
The actor also previously played Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, a Marvel Comics character, in 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2012’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. He also played Big Daddy in Kick-Ass, voiced Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The MCU franchise is now in Phase Six, with the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday set to bring together characters from across the MCU as well as returning figures from Marvel’s X-Men films. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas on 18 December. It is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.