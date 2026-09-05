Panchayat Director Deepak Mishra Teases Season 5 Release Date

Panchayat Season 5 is coming later this year.
Panchayat director Deepak Mishra hinted at the possible release date.
The Prime Video show began in 2020.
Panchayat could be returning in just a couple of months. In an interview with India Today, director Deepak Kumar Mishra revealed that Season 5 is currently in the editing stage and could potentially drop around October-November.
He said, "The editing process is currently underway. The exact release date has not been finalised yet. It could be around October or November".
Panchayat Director Hints Possible Arc
The fourth season of the Prime Video series wrapped with Sachiv ji Abhishek (Jitendra) planning his next move after receiving his CAT results, Manju Devi (Neena) reeling from the sting of defeat in the Panchayat elections, and Pradhan Ji (Raghubir) visibly shaken by the outcome.
Mishra insisted, "Everyone’s lives will move forward. The elections are over. Pradhan Ji has lost. But the story will explore how his life moves forward after that, and how the lives of the other characters progress as well. How does a Pradhan who has lost an election now move around the village? What does he do?"
He noted every character will have some transformation, "Everyone’s story will have growth. Sachiv Ji’s story will also move forward". Fans have alsi got an opportunity as he dismissed speculation of the show ending with Season 5: "No, it’s nothing like that."
Season 5 started filming in April. Earlier, Chandan Roy teased the season as "bigger, better and more beautiful." Jitendra Kumar is back in Season 5 as Abhishek Tripathi, the show’s lead character, as his stint in Phulera continues to evolve in terms of both his professional and personal ambitions. Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav too are slated to reprise their characters in the new season, as are Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.
The series originally premiered on 3 April 2020.