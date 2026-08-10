Reacher Season 4 Release Date: Prime Video Finally Reveals When Alan Ritchson Returns

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Alan Ritchson will return as Jack Reacher in the new chapter, which adapts Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow and arrives after the show’s renewal for a fifth season.

Reacher Season 4
Reacher Season 4 Release Date Confirmed Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Reacher Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow.

  • Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher for Season 4.

  • Prime Video renewed Reacher for Season 5 in May 2026.

Reacher Season 4 release date has finally been confirmed by Prime Video after months of speculation surrounding Alan Ritchson’s return as the titular former military investigator. The hit action series will adapt Lee Child’s 13th Jack Reacher novel, Gone Tomorrow, and will arrive more than a year after Season 3.

Based on Child’s bestselling novels, Reacher premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of Prime Video’s biggest recurring successes. The series follows Reacher, a former military police investigator who travels across the United States with little more than the essentials, repeatedly becoming involved in dangerous situations despite his preference for a solitary life.

Reacher Season 4 story and Gone Tomorrow adaptation

Season 4 will draw from Gone Tomorrow, which begins with Reacher witnessing a woman’s apparent suicide on a New York subway. The woman is later identified as Susan Mark, a Pentagon staffer whose death leads Reacher towards a wider conspiracy involving a corrupt politician, Al-Qaeda terrorists and a series of murders.

Reacher will work with Susan’s brother Jacob to uncover the truth while also searching for her missing son, Peter. The investigation soon puts his own life at risk as he becomes entangled in a much darker conspiracy.

Actor Alan Ritchson - Instagram
Alan Ritchson Says He Was Rejected For 'Thor' As He Didn't Take Audition Seriously

By PTI

Related Content
OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week - IMDb
Mini Mathur Wins Alliance - X
Vadhandhi Season 2 trailer out - Prime Video
The Traitors - X

The season was officially renewed in October 2024, months before Season 3 premiered. Filming took place between June and November 2025, although Prime Video has yet to release footage from the upcoming episodes.

Reacher Season 4 release schedule and Neagley spin-off

The franchise has already been expanded with a first spin-off, Neagley, starring Maria Sten. The series will receive a full-season release and is scheduled to arrive alongside the Season 4 finale.

Meanwhile, Reacher was renewed for Season 5 in May 2026, confirming Prime Video’s continued commitment to Ritchson’s version of the character.

Alan Ritchson opens up on facing multiple sexual assaults - Instagram
'Reacher' Actor Alan Ritchson Reveals Attempting Suicide After Multiple Sexual Assaults; Was Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Prime Video has now confirmed that Reacher Season 4 will begin streaming on August 12, 2026. Neagley will follow on September 16, 2026, coinciding with the Season 4 finale.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories