Reacher Season 4 Release Date: Prime Video Finally Reveals When Alan Ritchson Returns

Reacher Season 4 adapts Lee Child’s 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow.
Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher for Season 4.
Prime Video renewed Reacher for Season 5 in May 2026.
Reacher Season 4 release date has finally been confirmed by Prime Video after months of speculation surrounding Alan Ritchson’s return as the titular former military investigator. The hit action series will adapt Lee Child’s 13th Jack Reacher novel, Gone Tomorrow, and will arrive more than a year after Season 3.
Based on Child’s bestselling novels, Reacher premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of Prime Video’s biggest recurring successes. The series follows Reacher, a former military police investigator who travels across the United States with little more than the essentials, repeatedly becoming involved in dangerous situations despite his preference for a solitary life.
Reacher Season 4 story and Gone Tomorrow adaptation
Season 4 will draw from Gone Tomorrow, which begins with Reacher witnessing a woman’s apparent suicide on a New York subway. The woman is later identified as Susan Mark, a Pentagon staffer whose death leads Reacher towards a wider conspiracy involving a corrupt politician, Al-Qaeda terrorists and a series of murders.
Reacher will work with Susan’s brother Jacob to uncover the truth while also searching for her missing son, Peter. The investigation soon puts his own life at risk as he becomes entangled in a much darker conspiracy.
The season was officially renewed in October 2024, months before Season 3 premiered. Filming took place between June and November 2025, although Prime Video has yet to release footage from the upcoming episodes.
Reacher Season 4 release schedule and Neagley spin-off
The franchise has already been expanded with a first spin-off, Neagley, starring Maria Sten. The series will receive a full-season release and is scheduled to arrive alongside the Season 4 finale.
Meanwhile, Reacher was renewed for Season 5 in May 2026, confirming Prime Video’s continued commitment to Ritchson’s version of the character.
Prime Video has now confirmed that Reacher Season 4 will begin streaming on August 12, 2026. Neagley will follow on September 16, 2026, coinciding with the Season 4 finale.