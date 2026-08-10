Leon Bridges Added to Outside Lands Lineup Less Than An Hour Before Surprise Set

Leon Bridges joined Outside Lands less than an hour before performing.
Tycho became the festival’s first surprise performer two days earlier.
Bridges returns to Outside Lands for his third festival appearance.
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leon Bridges was added to the Outside Lands lineup less than an hour before he was scheduled to perform on the festival’s final night, giving attendees an unexpected addition to the three-day music event in San Francisco. Bridges was set to close the Duboce Triangle stage at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.
The surprise announcement marked the second high-profile addition to the Outside Lands lineup in less than a week. San Francisco-based producer Tycho had previously been announced as a surprise performer just two days before his extended DJ set at the McLaren Pass stage on Saturday, August 8.
Leon Bridges joins Outside Lands at the last minute
Leon Bridges had appeared to hint at his festival appearance earlier on Sunday by sharing a photograph of himself in San Francisco on his Instagram Story. His performance was subsequently announced by Outside Lands on social media.
The unexpected set also came as Bridges prepares to release his fifth studio album, Happiness Anytime. The 12-track record has been produced by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of Jungle and follows the singer’s 2024 album.
Bridges, best known for songs including River, last performed in the Bay Area at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre in October 2024. His Outside Lands appearance marked his third time at the Golden Gate Park festival, following previous performances in 2015 and 2019.
Outside Lands 2026 heads towards its finale
The final day of the festival featured performances from headliner Rüfüs Du Sol, rapper Baby Keem and rock group Death Cab for Cutie. The latter was scheduled to perform twice on Sunday. For Bridges, the surprise appearance also arrives ahead of a new chapter in his music career.
Happiness Anytime is scheduled to be released on September 25 through Columbia Records, giving fans another reason to watch his latest Outside Lands performance closely.