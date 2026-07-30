Lok Sabha Rocked by Slogans, Adjourned Till 2 pm

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Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House amid continued Opposition protests, two days after Parliament passed the anti-paper leak amendment bill by voice vote

Lok Sabha Rocked by Slogans, Adjourned Till 2 pm
Lok Sabha Rocked by Slogans, Adjourned Till 2 pm

 Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, minutes after the House convened, amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition over various issues.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

On Tuesday as well, the Question Hour could not function. However, the bill to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a Rs 50 lakh fine, was passed by voice vote.

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