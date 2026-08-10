‘Baseless And Defamatory’: Amruta Khanvilkar Issues Legal Warning Over Reports Of Separation From Himanshu Malhotra

Amruta Khanvilkar's legal team issued an official statement warning of legal action against defamatory separation rumours with her husband Himanshu Malhotra.
The statement condemns the misuse of freedom of expression to circulate baseless allegations violating the actor's privacy.
The legal team is actively monitoring and documenting all instances of defamatory content for potential legal recourse.
Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has threatened legal action over rumours of her separation from husband Himanshu Malhotra. Her lawyers warned against spreading defamatory gossip concerning her private life and rumoured split from Malhotra. The joint statement is the first time the couple has publicly addressed the separation reports.
The statement was shared on Instagram and is effective from August 10, 2026. It said that certain online, social media and digital platforms were circulating content concerning Khanvilkar and her personal life that was "baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy."
Rumours of their split emerged earlier. The Times of India reported that the couple had been living in separate homes for the past 12 months.
Legal action warned
"While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously (sic)," the statement read.
Legal action will be initiated against individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing or sharing defamatory content, wherever supported by available evidence and in accordance with applicable law.
The legal team said that all instances of defamatory content are being monitored and documented for legal recourse.
Career and relationship
Amruta and Himanshu first met during the production of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. After dating for 10 years, they married in Delhi on January 24, 2015.
The 41-year-old actor recently starred in The Taj Story with Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain and Sneha Wagh in the courtroom drama. She also made a brief cameo in Bejoy Nambiar's survival thriller Tu Ya Main, which starred Adarsh Gaurav and Shanaya Kapoor.
Khanvilkar has participated in reality shows including Nach Baliye 7 (2015), Dance India Dance 6 (2017), Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 (2022) and Drama Juniors (2024).
Her film and OTT credits include Golmaal (2006), Mumbai Salsa (2013), Phoonk (2008), Phoonk 2 (2010), Rangoon (2017), Raazi (2018) and the 2026 OTT series Taskaree and Space Gen: Chandrayaan.