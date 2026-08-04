Mrunal Thakur Warns of Legal Action Over AI Deepfakes

Actor Mrunal Thakur said she will take legal action if she finds any deepfake content of herself online and called the dissemination of such material "illegal and unacceptable".
Thakur shared a story on her Instagram on Tuesday and said her statement is the "formal notice" for the users generating content using her likeness. "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable," she wrote.
"Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action," she added.
The generated deepfake videos and pictures of celebrities which continue to surface online have become a serious concern, with more and more content emerging across online platforms. Actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, among others, have been the victims of the deepfake content.
Mandanna addressed the issue with a post in 2023 after a deepfake video with her face surfaced online. She called deepfake content "extremely scary", with several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, and Naga Chaitanya voicing their support to the actor.
Thakur's latest film is "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai". It featured the actor alongside Varun Dhawan. She essayed the role of Bani in the film.