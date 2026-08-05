Aamir Khan On Pradeep Rawat: Actor Says, 'Ghajini Wouldn't Have Worked Without Him'

Aamir Khan's tribute to Pradeep Rawat has become one of the most heartfelt responses following the veteran actor's death at the age of 74. Remembering his co-star from Lagaan and Ghajini, Khan praised Rawat's fearless approach to acting and said his unforgettable performances elevated every project he was part of. Rawat passed away after battling blood cancer, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the Indian film industry.