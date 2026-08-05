Aamir Khan On Pradeep Rawat: Actor Says, 'Ghajini Wouldn't Have Worked Without Him'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Calling him fearless and deeply dedicated, Khan reflected on Rawat's unforgettable performances that shaped some of Indian cinema's most memorable films.

Pradeep Rawat
Aamir Khan On Pradeep Rawat Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Aamir Khan on Pradeep Rawat praised his fearless Ghajini's performance and lasting cinematic legacy.

  • Veteran actor worked across eight film industries during a career spanning more than 40 years.

  • Pradeep Rawat's final screen appearances included Chhaava and Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham.

Aamir Khan's tribute to Pradeep Rawat has become one of the most heartfelt responses following the veteran actor's death at the age of 74. Remembering his co-star from Lagaan and Ghajini, Khan praised Rawat's fearless approach to acting and said his unforgettable performances elevated every project he was part of. Rawat passed away after battling blood cancer, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the Indian film industry.

Aamir Khan remembers Pradeep Rawat's unforgettable performances

Speaking to Variety India, it was said by Aamir Khan that Rawat was an exceptionally dedicated and fearless performer. Khan added that Rawat's portrayal of the title antagonist in Ghajini remained one of Indian cinema's most striking screen villains and that the film would not have achieved the same impact without his performance.

Reflecting on Lagaan, it was also said by Khan that Pradeep Rawat brought a unique personality and swagger to the role of Deva Singh Sodhi. He described the late actor as remarkably versatile and expressed sadness over his passing.

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Pradeep Rawat's career across Indian cinema

Rawat died at a hospital in Bhiwandi after suffering a relapse during treatment for blood cancer. He had reportedly been undergoing treatment for more than a month before his health deteriorated.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Rawat became one of Indian cinema's most recognised character actors and villains. He first gained nationwide fame as Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat before earning widespread acclaim in films. His performance in SS Rajamouli's Sye established him as a major presence in Telugu cinema, followed by acclaimed roles in Stalin, 1: Nenokkadine, Sarrainodu and Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

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One of Rawat's rare achievements was playing the principal antagonist in both the Tamil original of Ghajini starring Suriya and its Hindi remake featuring Aamir Khan. His final Hindi appearance came in Chhaava (2025), while his last screen appearance was in the Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham, released earlier this year.

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