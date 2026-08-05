Prateek Kuhad Drowning: Singer To Make Feature Film Acting Debut In Dar Gai's Drama

Prateek Kuhad's Drowning marks the singer's first-ever feature film acting role and lead performance.
Film follows a Delhi musician trapped by a criminal record label after breakthrough success.
Marginal MediaWorks expands South Asian slate through partnership with D36 and Jugaad Motion Pictures.
Prateek Kuhad's Drowning is set to mark the celebrated singer-songwriter's feature film acting debut. Best known for songs such as Cold/Mess and Kasoor, Kuhad will headline Drowning (Doobna in Hindi/Urdu), directed by Dar Gai. The film is being produced by Marginal MediaWorks in collaboration with Los Angeles-based D36 and Mumbai's Jugaad Motion Pictures, marking Marginal's first fiction feature to be produced in South Asia.
Prateek Kuhad takes centre stage in Drowning
According to Variety India, the film, shot on location in New Delhi, follows Tarush, an independent musician whose breakthrough success takes a dark turn when he becomes trapped under the influence of a criminal record label boss. The story was jointly developed by producers Sanjay M. Sharma, Milan Chakraborty, Abhi Kanakadandila, Dheer Momaya and director Dar Gai.
Speaking to Prateek Kuhad, he said that he hoped to collaborate with Dar Gai again after they worked together on the Cold/Mess music video. He added that he was immediately intrigued when the idea of a film inspired by his song Drown was presented to him.
Dar Gai and producers on the film's vision
Describing the film's tone, it was said by producer Sanjay M. Sharma that Drowning blends the emotional intimacy of musical dramas with the intensity of contemporary thrillers, all set against Delhi's modern music scene.
Director Dar Gai said the film was intended to reflect the chaos, humour and emotional uncertainty of contemporary life. Producer Abhi Kanakadandila added that the project addresses the gap between India's evolving independent music culture and the conventions of mainstream Bollywood storytelling.
Kuhad's Cold/Mess topped Spotify India and was featured on former US President Barack Obama's year-end playlist, while its music video, directed by Dar Gai, was named Rolling Stone's Music Video of the Year. His third album, Full Moon Chamber, was released on July 10 through Atlantic Records after an extensive international tour.