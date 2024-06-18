Art & Entertainment

Prateek Kuhad Is All Praise For Unparalleled Love And Energy That Pours Out Of India

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced a 10-City ‘Silhouettes Tour’ across India and expressed that the love and energy the country pours are unparalleled.

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad
The nationwide tour spanning ten major cities will kick off on November 8 and conclude on December 22, with additional tour dates in Australia, the UK, Asia, and Europe along the way. Starting from Hyderabad, the tour will make its way to Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, and Ahmedabad. Kuhad said: “The love and energy that India pours is unparalleled. We will be touring across the globe over the next few months and will wrap up the Silhouettes Tour in the winter with the India leg. I’ve been reading all the comments and messages my fans in India have been sending about the tour.”

“It’s going to be a special set with the entire band; we aim to take it a notch higher this year. My team and I are working really hard to make it one of the best experiences for my fans.” The 'Silhouettes Tour' will feature live performances of his chart-topping hits, including 'Cold/mess', 'Tum Jab Paas', 'Kasoor', and his latest offerings, including 'Just Like A Movie' and 'Mulaqat'. Shoven Shah, Founder and CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, stating, "Prateek's music brings together fans from around the world, and we’re excited to bring the mystic and romantic rhythm of his music on stage across multiple cities in India. We are committed to delivering a concert experience that matches the emotional depth of his songs, creating an immersive show that fans will cherish for years to come."

Commenting on the partnership, Aparna Deshmukh, Vice President, Premium Portfolio Head, Diageo India, added: “This 10-city tour will offer fans an unforgettable experience and a chance to connect with one of India's most groundbreaking artists."

