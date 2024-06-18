Prateek Kuhad Is All Praise For Unparalleled Love And Energy That Pours Out Of India

“It’s going to be a special set with the entire band; we aim to take it a notch higher this year. My team and I are working really hard to make it one of the best experiences for my fans.” The 'Silhouettes Tour' will feature live performances of his chart-topping hits, including 'Cold/mess', 'Tum Jab Paas', 'Kasoor', and his latest offerings, including 'Just Like A Movie' and 'Mulaqat'. Shoven Shah, Founder and CEO of TribeVibe Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, stating, "Prateek's music brings together fans from around the world, and we’re excited to bring the mystic and romantic rhythm of his music on stage across multiple cities in India. We are committed to delivering a concert experience that matches the emotional depth of his songs, creating an immersive show that fans will cherish for years to come."