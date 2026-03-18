Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Ranveer Singh Predicts The Sequel Will Decide The Future Of Indian cinema

On Tuesday evening, Ranveer attended the music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Mumbai. He opened up about the phenomenal response to the first instalment and said that the second part will decide the future of Indian cinema.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar 2 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • On Tuesday evening, Ranveer attended the music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Mumbai.

  • The actor opened up about the phenomenal response to the first instalment.

  • He also predicted that the second part will decide the future of the India cinema.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Ahead of the worldwide release, there will be preview shows today. The advance bookings figures hint at a promising start for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. On Tuesday evening, Ranveer attended the music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Mumbai. His co-star Sara Arjun and the music team, including Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Khan Saab, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Shahzad Ali, also attended the launch event.

The actor opened up about the phenomenal response to Dhurandhar, saying that he is still overwhelmed by the love Aditya Dhar's film has received. He also opened up about Dhurandhar 2, saying that it will decide the future of Indian cinema.

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Ranveer Singh thanks audience for overwhelming response to Dhurandhar

Ranveer expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the first film. “Doston aapne Dhurandhar ko, humari film ko ek aithihasik mukaam tak pahunchaya hai aur yeh sirf aapke pyaar aur sammaan ki wajah se hai. Aaj pure vishwa ki cinema going audience ko, aap sabko, humari team se dhayanwad (Friends, you have taken Dhurandhar, our film, to a historic milestone, and this has only been possible because of your love and support. Today, we, as a team, thank the cinema-going audience across the world, you all, for this),” he said.

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Ranveer Singh on Dhurandhar 2

Ab Dhurandhar: The Revenge release hogi jiska na sirf desh mein, pure vishwa mein be besabri se intezar hai. Humari puri team ko iss baat se itni khushi hai (Now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released, and it’s being eagerly awaited not just in the country, but across the world. Our entire team is incredibly happy about this),” Ranveer added.

“We are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film. We are so humbled by the kind of excitement and anticipation that we are seeing for the second part. It is unprecedented. We are still processing it. It is such a rush,” he said further.

Singh also confidently said that the second instalment will decide the future of Indian cinema.

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Alongside Ranveer, the second part also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and others. Emraan Hashmi is also part of the spy thriller.

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