Thudakkam Trailer: Vismaya Mohanlal's Debut Teases Action Drama With Mohanlal Cameo

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, the film also features a special appearance by Mohanlal and an ensemble supporting cast.

Thudakkam
Thudakkam Trailer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Vismaya Mohanlal steps into films with ThudakkamThudakkam trailer introduces Vismaya Mohanlal in her highly anticipated acting debut role.

  • Jude Anthany Joseph returns after 2018 with an action-driven Malayalam entertainer featuring Mohanlal.

  • Thaliromale song surpassed 2.1 million YouTube views before the film's theatrical release.

Thudakkam trailer has finally been unveiled, offering audiences their first look at Vismaya Mohanlal's much-awaited acting debut. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the Malayalam film promises an action-packed drama while introducing Mohanlal's daughter as the newest face in the industry. The trailer hints at an emotionally driven story filled with intense action, making it one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases of the year.

Vismaya Mohanlal steps into films with Thudakkam

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, Thudakkam stars Vismaya alongside Aashish Joe Antony, who made his acting debut with L2: Empuraan. The supporting cast includes Sai Kumar, Bobby Kurian, Manoj K Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Aswin, Essa, Kottayam Ramesh, Jaya Kurup and Jaffar Idukki.

The film is written by Linish Nellikkal, Akhil Krishna and Jude Anthany Joseph, marking the director's return after the blockbuster success of 2018.

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Mohanlal cameo and accomplished technical crew

Apart from introducing Vismaya, the trailer also fuels excitement over Mohanlal's special cameo. While details about his role remain under wraps, the appearance has already generated significant interest among fans.

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The technical team features cinematographers Akhil George and Jomon T John, editor Chaman Chacko and composer Jakes Bejoy. Action sequences have been choreographed by Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva, reinforcing the film's action-oriented tone.

Earlier, the song Thaliromale, sung by KS Chithra and penned by Joe Paul, crossed 2.1 million views on YouTube, further building anticipation ahead of the film's release. The excitement surrounding Thudakkam also comes weeks after Vismaya made headlines for speaking in support of the student protests at Jantar Mantar and subsequently facing online abuse.

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Thudakkam is scheduled to release in theatres on August 7, 2026, while Mohanlal will next appear in Khalifa alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran later this month.

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