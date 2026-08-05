Dive Into You Confirms Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham Cast For Fantasy Romance Drama

Dive Into You pairs Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham in fantasy romance.
Soul swapping and time travel drive the drama's emotional first-love storyline throughout.
Filming begins soon following completed casting, while broadcast details remain unannounced.
The cast of Dive Into You has officially been confirmed, bringing together Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk and Moon Seung Yoo for an upcoming fantasy romance K-drama. Built around a unique blend of time travel, soul swapping and first love, the series has completed casting and is moving into production, raising anticipation among fans of the four stars.
Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham lead the fantasy romance
Kim Ji Yeon stars as Yoon Hana, a celebrated actress whose life changes after a mysterious accident causes her soul to switch with that of her twin brother. She is then sent back in time, where she attempts to prevent the death of her first love, Jung Woo Jae, played by Park Seo Ham.
Woo Jae is introduced as a former judo prodigy who later becomes a bodyguard. Although he appears distant and reserved, he is deeply loyal and willing to sacrifice everything for Hana, setting the emotional foundation of the series.
Strong supporting cast joins Dive Into You
Jang Se Hyuk plays Yoon Haru, Hana's twin brother, an Olympic gold medallist and national judo athlete. After the soul swap, he unexpectedly finds himself living inside his sister's body before travelling back in time alongside her. Moon Seung Yoo appears as Seo Ye Rang, the confident CEO of Hana's agency and Haru's girlfriend. Known for her sharp judgement and successful career, she reveals a more vulnerable side through her relationship with Haru.
This K- drama is penned by Kim Bo Geum and Lee On, while So Jae Hyun serves as director. According to the production update, filming is expected to begin soon following the completion of casting.
Although an official broadcast platform and premiere date have not yet been announced, Dive Into You is already attracting attention for its fresh fantasy premise, emotional romance and youthful ensemble cast.