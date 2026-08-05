Ramayana Controversy: Nikita Rawal Slams Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Lord Rama, Demands Apology

Nikita Rawal has strongly criticised the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
She called for a boycott of the film and demanded a public apology before the film's scheduled Diwali 2026 release.
Rawal cited Kapoor's past remarks on eating beef as an insult to Hindu sentiments.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been facing online criticism and debate for several things. From the teaser, trailer to the casting and costumes, the film has faced backlash. A section of audience can't imagine or picture Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in the epic drama. Certain groups, including Delhi Ramlila committees, also raised concerns regarding the portrayal and requested preview of the film ahead of its release to protect religious sentiments.
Actress Nikita Rawal recently targeted Ranbir's casting as Lord Rama during an interview with Bollywood Mascot.
Why Nikita Rawal opposes Ranbir Kapoor casting in Ramayana
Ramayana movie casting debate has escalated after Rawal opposed casting Kapoor as Lord Rama. She pointed to the Animal actor's past confession about eating beef, arguing that his comments deeply offend Hindu religious sentiments.
Criticising the actor's personal habits, Rawal said, "This character is not for Ranbir Kapoor at all. Such a disgusting and characterless person, who eats beef and has said this publicly. What do you think that such a person will be able to understand the character of Rama?"
She also condemned the filmmakers for selecting him. "Giving this character to such a person, who is openly saying that he is eating beef, this is an insult to the faith, feelings and character of Rama," she added. Rawal also questioned why religious groups have not spoken up or protested against the casting decision.
"No matter what anyone says, I will say, and I will keep saying, that this disgusting person who eats beef can neither understand the character of Rama, nor can he portray him properly," she said further.
Demands for public apology
Rawal demanded that Ranbir respect public emotions and issue an apology. "He will have to apologise, because this is not just a question of his personal life; this is a question of the faith of crores of people," she said.
"I feel that boycott this, I will keep running the hashtag boycott," she said.
Nikita added that if Ranbir feels he has made a mistake, "he will come and apologise to the feelings of lakhs of people... otherwise I don't think that this is the right thing to do."
Ramayana, also starring Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is set to release in two parts, with Ramayana: Part 1 hitting the screens on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027.