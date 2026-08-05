Manoj Muntashir Urges Fans Not to Compare Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana With Adipurush, Calls Prabhas' Film 'Failed Attempt'

Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir admitted that Adipurush was a failed attempt that fell short of audience expectations.
Muntashir urged audiences not to compare Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana.
The upcoming Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is highly anticipated films of the year. The trailer opened to mixed reactions and is also facing comparison with Prabhas' Adipurush (2023).
Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir addressed the media on Tuesday regarding the upcoming adaptation of the Ramayana, tarring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. He urged fans not to compare the new film with Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was heavily criticised, eventually becoming Bollywood's biggest box-office disaster.
Muntashir on past failure with Adipurush
Muntashir made candid admissions regarding the shortcomings of the 2024 production.
Addressing the comparisons, he said, "It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt."
"I am very proud that Adipurush's music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of Ramayana matches the music of Adipurush and goes beyond that," he added.
Praising Yash who plays Ravana in the epic drama, Muntashir called him him a "very good actor, and there is no doubt in this," adding, "My best wishes will be with every film that brings our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana."
Adipurush was reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crore. Prabhas played Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon played Sita and Saif Ali Khan portraying Ravana. It received backlash over outfits, script dialogues, character designs and poor VFX.
About new Ramayana
Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, while Ravie Dubey appears as Lakshmana. Sunny Deol is playing Lord Hanuman.
Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have jointly composed the film's music.
Ramayana will be released in two parts - Ramayana: Part 1 will hit the screens on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 during the Diwali 2027.