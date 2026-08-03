Ramayana Controversy: Shri Ramlila Mahasangh Demands Special Preview Of Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer

Shri Ramlila Mahasangh President wrote to Nitesh Tiwari demanding an advance screening of Ramayana: Part One for Hindu organisations.
The cultural body threatened to hold protests and rallies near cinema halls in Delhi and other states if the filmmakers ignore their preview request.
The organisation expressed concerns over Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram, describing early glimpses of his performance as underwhelming and lacking gravitas.
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, is set for a Diwali release. The trailer for the epic drama was unveiled recently. It received mixed reactions. Ahead of the release, the film has sparked controversy.
The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has demanded a special preview screening of the Ramayana: Part 1 to guarantee that no sequences or spoken lines offend religious feelings. The organisation stated that it wants to prevent any potential distortion of religious scriptures before the movie hits domestic and international screens, reported NDTV.
The Mahasangh warned it will organise rallies and demonstrations near movie theatres across Delhi and various other states if the request is ignored. Members stated they received information suggesting the film might contain objectionable material.
Why Shri Ramlila Mahasangh demands for special preview of Ramayana
Shri Ramlila Mahasangh President Arjun Kumar wrote a formal letter to director Nitesh Tiwari and the production house. The letter requests an advance viewing for Mahasangh representatives, local Ramlila groups and Delhi-based Hindu outfits.
The cultural body wants to review the final cut to identify any problematic scenes or dialogues before the general release.
"We would like a show of the film to be arranged for Hindu organisations in Delhi, including the Ramlila committees," Kumar said.
He expects the production team to be cooperative if the viewing committee spots issues that conflict with traditional interpretations.
"If any concerns arise during the screening, we would request that the filmmakers consider making the necessary corrections," Kumar said.
He stated that the Mahasangh lacks official certification authority, but it will raise strong objections if the religious narrative is altered.
Comparisons to Adipurush backlash
Kumar said Ranbir Kapoor does not fully resemble the traditional image of Lord Ram and urges the filmmakers to avoid the mistakes of Adipurush (2023).
Adipurush starring Prabhas faced severe backlash over its depiction of a black Lanka, leather usage and Mughal-style character designs. Traditional Ramlila performers and members of the Sanatan community strongly opposed those creative choices, heavily impacting the film's financial returns.
"...Recently, a film starring Prabhas was released... the golden city of Lanka was depicted as black, leather was used inappropriately," Kumar said.
The Mahasangh had initially supported the 2023 release by organising promotional events at the Red Fort, but was disappointed by the final product.
"The recently released trailer for the Ramayana adaptation appears underwhelming. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram seems weak and lacks the gravitas associated with the character," Kumar said.
He stated that the organisation is willing to arrange free screenings for thousands of people, provided the makers ensure the content fully respects traditional Hindu sentiments.