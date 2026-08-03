Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Operation Safed Sagar, Ohh My Dog, Prahaar And More

This week's line-up brings together emotional dramas, thrillers, comedies and inspiring real-life stories.
From much-awaited OTT premieres to fresh theatrical releases, there's plenty to add to your weekend watchlist.
Whether you're staying in or heading to the cinema, these new releases offer something for every mood.
The latest OTT and theatrical releases this week have something for every kind of viewer. Whether you're in the mood for an emotional Partition love story, an action-packed war drama, a psychological thriller or a courtroom biopic, the first full week of August is stacked with fresh releases. Alongside major Indian originals, returning global favourites and new documentaries, there's plenty to keep your watchlist busy.
Latest OTT Releases This Week:
1. Main Vaapas Aaunga
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7
Imtiaz Ali's acclaimed Partition romance arrives on OTT after winning praise during its theatrical run. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, the film follows a man revisiting a love story that was left unfinished by the Partition of India. Emotional performances and A.R. Rahman's music make this one of the week's biggest streaming premieres.
2. Operation Safed Sagar
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7
Jimmy Shergill and Siddharth headline this ambitious war drama based on the Indian Air Force's role during the Kargil conflict. Shot across real Air Force bases with military support, the series promises scale, action and an untold chapter of Indian military history.
3. Ted Lasso Season 4
Release Date: August 6
Jason Sudeikis returns as everyone's favourite optimistic football coach. This season shifts its focus to AFC Richmond's newly formed women's team, bringing fresh faces and another dose of humour and heart.
4. One Hundred Years of Solitude Season 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 5
Netflix concludes its ambitious adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's masterpiece with the final chapter of the Buendía family's extraordinary story. Fans of the first season won't want to miss this conclusion.
5. The Shards
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 6
Based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel, this psychological thriller follows a teenager who becomes convinced that his mysterious new classmate is linked to a serial killer terrorising Los Angeles. Stylish and unsettling, it is one for thriller fans.
6. The Last House
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 7
Greta Lee and Wagner Moura star as parents trapped inside their own home by an unexplained force. As days turn into months, survival becomes as much a psychological battle as a physical one.
Latest Theatrical Releases This Week:
7. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: August 7
Rajkummar Rao steps into the role of veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in this legal biopic. The film revisits several landmark criminal cases, offering a closer look at the courtroom battles and personal sacrifices behind some of India's biggest trials.
8. Ohh My Dog
Where to Watch: In cinemas
Release Date: August 7
Pankaj Tripathi headlines this family entertainer about an unlikely bond between a man and a dog that changes the lives of everyone around them. Blending humour with heartfelt moments, the film aims to be a wholesome watch for audiences of all ages.
Which Release Should You Watch First?
If you're looking for an emotional story, Main Vaapas Aaunga deserves to be your first pick. Those who enjoy patriotic dramas can turn to Operation Safed Sagar, while thriller fans have The Shards and The Last House to choose from. With fresh releases arriving both in cinemas and across major streaming platforms, this week's line-up offers something for almost every mood.