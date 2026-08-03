Sonu Nigam Says T-Series, Zee Music Once 'Banned' Him Over Copyright Issue

In a conversation with Komal Nahta on his podcast, Game Changers, Sonu revealed, "My time came, then it passed, and now it has come back again. It’s all a matter of time. When I was at my peak, people gave me so much love. I was releasing albums, people were going crazy for them, and even my posters used to sell. Then I raised the copyright issue. T-Series banned me. Zee Music also stopped working with me. They said, ‘He’s become an activist.'"