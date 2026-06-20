PPL India Gets Statutory Backing for Licensing Sound Recording Rights

Phonographic Performance Ltd (PPL India), which represents around 500 music labels, has been granted registration as a copyright society under the Copyright Act, 1957, by the government, the organisation said on Friday.
Established in 1941, PPL India is a not-for-profit body representing Indian and international music labels, including T-Series, Sony Music, Universal Music, Times Music, Lahari Music and Aditya Music.
The registration provides a statutory framework for the collective administration and licensing of sound recording rights and is expected to bring greater clarity for businesses using recorded music in the country, the organisation said in a statement.
PPL administers a large repertoire of sound recordings and licenses the public performance and communication of such recordings at hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, events, offices, malls, radio broadcasters and other commercial establishments, the statement said.
According to the organisation, several commercial users had withheld payment of licence fees over the years on the grounds that PPL was not registered as a copyright society, resulting in loss of royalty income for copyright owners and associated artists.
With the registration now in place, businesses using copyrighted sound recordings without authorisation are expected to obtain the required licences and pay applicable fees, enabling royalties to reach rights holders and artists, it said.
PPL India managing director and chief executive officer G B Aayeer said the registration marked an important milestone for the organisation and the music labels it represents.
"We are deeply grateful to the Government of India, particularly the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), for recognising our commitment to transparent, efficient and equitable rights management," Aayeer said.
He said the organisation would continue working towards improving licensing efficiencies and ensuring that creators and investors in music are fairly rewarded for the use of their repertoire.
PPL India chairman Mandar Thakur said the registration would strengthen the framework for collective administration of sound recording rights and provide music users with a transparent mechanism to obtain licences and comply with copyright law.
He also thanked the PPL board members and the Indian Music Industry (IMI) for their support in securing the registration.