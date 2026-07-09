Justin Baldoni Opens Up On It Ends With Us Legal Spat With Blake Lively

We’ve had to wrestle with so many things, and try to understand so many things like... how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. The truth is, the reality is there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family, which also makes it hard to speak...” Emily specified that despite the gratitude that they both have for those who helped them through the rough time, it doesn’t "negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years."