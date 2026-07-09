Justin Baldoni Opens Up On It Ends With Us Legal Spat With Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni is speaking out on the legal dispute with Blake Lively.
The clash began on It Ends With Us.
Baldoni is addressing the controversy after two years of mutual firing.
Justin Baldoni is finally addressing the controversy circling It Ends With Us and his intensely public clash with Blake Lively, who starred in it.
On Wednesday night, Baldoni and his wife, Emily, sat down and filmed a lengthy video for Instagram. The couple described the last two years being filled with "injustice" and "trauma."
"We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say," Justin began the video.
The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni sprouted from the production of the 2024 movie It Ends With Us. Rumors of tension propped up during the movie's press tour when Baldoni promoted the movie separately from Lively and the rest of the cast.
He added, "Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it."
Emily said: "This feels like the moment," and "There’s so much to say."
How Did The Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Legal Drama Pan Out?
The couple's remarks arrive after Baldoni and Lively reached an out-of-court settlement on May 4, bringing their nearly two-year legal dispute over the film to a close just weeks before the case was scheduled to go to trial.
A month before the settlement, a judge dismissed 10 of Lively's 13 claims, including her sexual harassment claim against Baldoni. Speaking about the impact of the legal battle, Emily said the family was still processing the experience.
We’ve had to wrestle with so many things, and try to understand so many things like... how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women. The truth is, the reality is there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family, which also makes it hard to speak...” Emily specified that despite the gratitude that they both have for those who helped them through the rough time, it doesn’t "negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years."
The Baldonis are now focused on healing and spending time with their family.