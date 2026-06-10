Every Year After Release Time India: When Episodes 1-8 Drop And Why Fans Are Excited

Every Year After Release Time India And Streaming DetailsEvery Year After adapts a novel that sold over one million copies.
Prime Video releases all eight episodes together for binge-watchers today.
Percy and Sam's romance unfolds across years of memories and reunions.
Every Year After release time in India is among the most searched entertainment queries today as viewers prepare for the arrival of one of Prime Video's most anticipated romance dramas. Adapted from Carley Fortune's bestselling novel Every Summer After, the series promises a heartfelt story about love, memory and second chances.
Set in the picturesque lakeside town of Barry's Bay, the drama follows Percy and Sam, whose deep connection evolves across different stages of their lives. Moving between the past and present, the story explores how youthful decisions continue to shape relationships years later. With romance, nostalgia and emotional reunions at its core, the series has already generated significant interest among book lovers and streaming audiences alike.
What is Every Year After about?
The series centres on Percy and Sam, played by Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett. Their journey begins with a summer romance that gradually becomes more complicated as life pulls them in different directions. Years later, memories of their shared past continue to influence their choices and emotions.
The adaptation is based on Carley Fortune's globally successful novel, which spent time on The New York Times Bestseller list and sold more than one million copies worldwide. The book also gained immense popularity through BookTok, where readers helped turn it into a social media sensation
Every Year After release time India and streaming details
Alongside the lead pair, the cast includes Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert. Their characters add emotional depth through family relationships, friendships and personal conflicts that shape the central love story.
For viewers wondering when they can start watching, Prime Video has confirmed that all eight episodes will be released together rather than following a weekly schedule. The complete season premieres on June 10 at 12:30 PM IST, allowing fans to binge-watch the entire story from day one.
With its emotional storytelling, scenic setting and popular source material, Every Year After is expected to be a major talking point among romance drama fans this week.