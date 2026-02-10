Heated Rivalry OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Queer Hockey Drama In India

Heated Rivalry OTT Release: The six-episode Canadian sports series is based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series.

Heated Rivalry
Heated Rivalry to stream in India Photo: IMDd
  • Heated Rivalry will reportedly stream in India on a leading OTT platform.

  • It was released globally on November 28, 2025.

  • The six-episode Canadian sports series is based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series.

Heated Rivalry, a six-episode Canadian series based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, was released globally on November 28, 2025, via Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US/Australia. Created by Jacob Tierney and starring Hudson Williams (Shane Hollander) and Connor Storrie (Ilya Rozanov), the queer sports drama is about two professional hockey players who fall for each other. It also has a huge fan base in India, but was not released in the country. No Indian streaming platform acquired the rights. Now, Indian fans can also watch the popular show. Heated Rivalry Season 1 will soon stream on a leading OTT platform.

When and where to watch Heated Rivalry on OTT In India

Season one of Heated Rivalry will be available on Lionsgate Play. According to a report by OTT Play, the show will release in India on February 20, 2026. You can buy a subscription to the platform as an add-on to your Prime Video. 

Heated Rivalry - Crave
'Heated Rivalry' Stars Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie To Be Torchbearers For Winter Olympics

BY Associated Press

About Heated Rivalry

The sports romance series is written and directed by Tierney. It is a screen adaptation of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series. The show is about two professional hockey players and how romance blooms between them while being from opposite teams. François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, Sophie Nélisse, and Dylan Walsh round out the cast.

Heated Rivalry shows how a secret relationship evolves between these two players and their emotional connection, navigating the professional pressure, queer identity, fame and their different personal backgrounds. 

Heated Rivalry Scores On Passion Yet Feels Cautious

About Heated Rivalry season 2

The series has been renewed for a second season by Crave. HBO Max is returning as the distribution partner. Season 2 will adapt The Long Game, the sixth book of the Game Changers series.

