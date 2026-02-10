Heated Rivalry OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Queer Hockey Drama In India

Heated Rivalry, a six-episode Canadian series based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, was released globally on November 28, 2025, via Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US/Australia. Created by Jacob Tierney and starring Hudson Williams (Shane Hollander) and Connor Storrie (Ilya Rozanov), the queer sports drama is about two professional hockey players who fall for each other. It also has a huge fan base in India, but was not released in the country. No Indian streaming platform acquired the rights. Now, Indian fans can also watch the popular show. Heated Rivalry Season 1 will soon stream on a leading OTT platform.