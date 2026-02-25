Miami Heat Vs Milwaukee Bucks, NBA 2026: Bucks Surge To 128–117 Win Over Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back in style on Tuesday, defeating the Miami Heat 128–117 at Fiserv Forum, ending Miami’s three-game winning streak and dropping the Heat to 31–28 and 8th in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Porter Jr. led the charge with a season-high 32 points as Milwaukee outscored Miami 71–25 in a dominant fourth quarter, overturning a nine-point deficit. Miami’s Tyler Herro struggled to find rhythm after returning from injury, missing several three-point attempts and failing to convert in the paint, highlighting the Heat’s reliance on him for scoring. The win marked Milwaukee’s seventh victory in nine games, a strong rebound after a 26-point loss to Toronto on Sunday.
