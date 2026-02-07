Boston Vs Miami, NBA: Celtics Overcome 22-Point Deficit To Beat Heat In TD Garden Thriller

Derrick White hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:31 remaining as the Boston Celtics completed their biggest comeback of the NBA 2025-26 season in a 98-96 win over the Miami Heat at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday. By overcoming a 22-point deficit, the Celtics have extended their winning streak to five games and have now won three of their latest meetings against Miami. Up 67-49, Miami watched as Boston outscored the visitors 25-7 over the final 7:06 of the third quarter. Jaylen Brown had 29 points, while Payton Pritchard scored 24 for the Celtics. For the Heat, Davion Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt from the corner with 2.7 seconds left. Up next, both teams will take the court on Sunday: the Heat at the Washington Wizards and the Celtics hosting the New York Knicks

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) tries to stop Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left, battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) celebrates after hitting a 3-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) steals the ball from Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic, right, shakes hands with guard Jaylen Brown prior to an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) looks to shoot over Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks to pass the ball while covered by Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA basketball game
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, back, knocks the ball away from Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta, front, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.
