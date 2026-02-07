Boston Vs Miami, NBA: Celtics Overcome 22-Point Deficit To Beat Heat In TD Garden Thriller
Derrick White hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:31 remaining as the Boston Celtics completed their biggest comeback of the NBA 2025-26 season in a 98-96 win over the Miami Heat at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday. By overcoming a 22-point deficit, the Celtics have extended their winning streak to five games and have now won three of their latest meetings against Miami. Up 67-49, Miami watched as Boston outscored the visitors 25-7 over the final 7:06 of the third quarter. Jaylen Brown had 29 points, while Payton Pritchard scored 24 for the Celtics. For the Heat, Davion Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt from the corner with 2.7 seconds left. Up next, both teams will take the court on Sunday: the Heat at the Washington Wizards and the Celtics hosting the New York Knicks
