Ariana Grande Is ‘Taking a Step Back from Visibility’ After Eternal Sunshine Tour Amid Health Scrutiny

Why Ariana Grande is taking a 'step back' from public eye

Grande's rep informed PEOPLE, “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”



“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the rep added. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”