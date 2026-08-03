Ariana Grande Is ‘Taking a Step Back from Visibility’ After Eternal Sunshine Tour Amid Health Scrutiny

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ariana Grande is taking a break from the public eye after her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes on September 1. The decision follows intense public and online scrutiny regarding her health and body over the past year.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is ‘taking a step back from visibility’ Photo: Instagram/Ariana Grande
Summary of this article

  • Ariana Grande will take a hiatus from public-facing work after her Eternal Sunshine Tour ends on September 1 following a 10-show London residency.

  • The Grammy-winning singer has officially withdrawn from the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George at London's Barbican Centre.

  • Grande's decision follows a year of intense online commentary and scrutiny regarding her health and body, which spiked after her "Petal" music video release.

Ariana Grande, 33, is taking a break amid growing concerns over her health. She will step back from public appearances after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine tour in London on September 1. The singer's decision to step away from the public eye comes as the "endless, ongoing scrutiny" surrounding her health intensifies.

Why Ariana Grande is taking a 'step back' from public eye

Grande's rep informed PEOPLE, Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the rep added. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

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A source close to Grande told the publication, “She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”

The Grammy Award winner will also not appear in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, as per PEOPLE.

It was supposed to take place at London’s Barbican Centre in summer next year.

The source told the publication that Grande “cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life.”

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What happened to Ariana Grande?

The discourse around Grande’s health started after her frail appearance in the music video for her latest single, “Petal”. Ariana looked noticeably slimmer in the video, with several fans expressing concerns over her health and asking whether she is fine.

In 2023, the singer faced public scrutiny over her weight and appearance, following which she urged people to be more careful about making assumptions about someone’s health based on their appearance.

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