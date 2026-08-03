Praveen Nair Dies At 94: Mira Nair's Mother Inspired Salaam Baalak Trust And Zohran Mamdani's 'Nani'

Roy later paid tribute, saying Praveen's empathy, attention to detail and lifelong commitment to children had shaped the organisation's enduring legacy. What began with just 25 children and three staff members has since grown into more than 25 shelter homes, providing education, healthcare, counselling, food and shelter while impacting over 80,000 children, according to the trust. Roy also noted that over 170,000 children had been cared for through the trust's homes and contact points in Delhi.