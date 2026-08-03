Praveen Nair Dies At 94: Mira Nair's Mother Inspired Salaam Baalak Trust And Zohran Mamdani's 'Nani'

Praveen Nair co-founded Salaam Baalak Trust after Salaam Bombay! inspired lasting social change.
Trust expanded from 25 children to impacting more than 80,000 vulnerable youngsters nationwide.
Zohran Mamdani honoured Praveen Nair through his viral rap tribute Nani featuring Madhur Jaffrey.
Praveen Nair, the mother of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, has died at the age of 94, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of social service and compassion. Best known as the co-founder of Salaam Baalak Trust, she dedicated decades of her life to supporting vulnerable children. Her journey into philanthropy was deeply influenced by Mira Nair's internationally acclaimed film Salaam Bombay! while her warmth and spirited personality later inspired her grandson Zohran Mamdani's viral rap tribute, Nani.
How Salaam Bombay! inspired Praveen Nair's philanthropy
Long before launching Salaam Baalak Trust, Praveen Nair had spent more than two decades working in Odisha across several welfare initiatives. She led development-related committees for organisations including the Red Cross, DAV Public School and the Deaf and Dumb Association before finding a new mission after watching the impact of Salaam Bombay!.
The Oscar-nominated 1988 film explored the lives of Mumbai's street children and achieved international recognition after winning the Caméra d'Or and the Audience Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Deeply moved by its message, Praveen co-founded Salaam Baalak Trust alongside Mira Nair, Anjou Chopra and Sanjoy K. Roy.
Roy later paid tribute, saying Praveen's empathy, attention to detail and lifelong commitment to children had shaped the organisation's enduring legacy. What began with just 25 children and three staff members has since grown into more than 25 shelter homes, providing education, healthcare, counselling, food and shelter while impacting over 80,000 children, according to the trust. Roy also noted that over 170,000 children had been cared for through the trust's homes and contact points in Delhi.
How Praveen Nair inspired Zohran Mamdani's viral Nani rap
Praveen's vibrant personality also influenced her grandson, Zohran Mamdani, who wrote, performed, directed and produced the rap song Nani under his stage name Mr Cardamom. Veteran actor Madhur Jaffrey portrayed the title character after being introduced to the project through actor Poorna Jagannathan.
The tribute celebrated Praveen's fearless spirit and humour, qualities she famously displayed even during the Cannes premiere of Salaam Bombay! when she jokingly described herself as "the producer of the director". Praveen Nair passed away on Saturday at the age of 94.