Anjali Sivaraman Joins Mira Nair’s AMRI After Intense Global Casting Search

Summary of this article
Anjali Sivaraman was selected after reportedly auditioning against over 100 global actors.
Mira Nair’s AMRI explores Amrita Sher-Gil’s artistic journey between 1915 and 1941.
Jim Sarbh and Emily Mortimer join ambitious international biopic currently filming internationally.
Mira Nair’s AMRI has officially found its leading face. Actor Anjali Sivaraman has been cast as legendary painter Amrita Sher-Gil in the filmmaker’s ambitious international biographical drama. The announcement comes after months of speculation surrounding the role and an extensive worldwide casting search that reportedly involved more than 100 actresses from India and abroad.
The project, which has already generated strong buzz among cinema and art enthusiasts, is expected to explore the life and artistic evolution of one of India’s most celebrated modern painters. According to reports, auditions were conducted across Mumbai, London and New York before Anjali was finalised for the role.
Anjali Sivaraman lands Mira Nair’s AMRI
Known for her performances in Class and Cobalt Blue, Anjali Sivaraman now steps into what could become a career-defining role. Reports suggest that Mira Nair and casting director Dilip Shankar were impressed by the actor’s emotional depth and striking resemblance to Amrita Sher-Gil.
Several well-known actors, including Triptii Dimri, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tanya Maniktala, were reportedly considered during the casting process. However, Anjali ultimately emerged as the choice for the globally mounted project.
AMRI to explore Amrita Sher-Gil’s artistic legacy
The film will chronicle Sher-Gil’s life between 1915 and 1941, tracing her journey from Paris to India and documenting how her work reshaped modern Indian art. Born to a Punjabi Sikh father and Hungarian mother, Sher-Gil became known for portraying women and marginalised communities with emotional honesty and depth.
Mira Nair has reportedly described Sher-Gil as a fiercely independent woman who lived entirely on her own terms.
Apart from Anjali Sivaraman, the film also stars Jim Sarbh and Hollywood actor Emily Mortimer in important roles. The project is currently being shot in Budapest and will later move across multiple locations in India.