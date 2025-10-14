Mira Nair, Payal Kapadia Back Rohan Kanawade's Sundance Winner Cactus Pears For Its North American Release

Mira Nair will present Cactus Pears at the opening weekend of North American release with a discussion with Rohan Kanawade in New York on November 21, 2025.

Cactus Pears
Mira Nair and Payal Kapadia will present the Cactus Pears for its North American release Photo: IMDb, Instagram
  Mira Nair and Payal Kapadia will back Cactus Pears for its North American release

  Nair will present the film at the opening weekend with a discussion with Kanawade at the IFC Center in New York on November 21, 2025

  Sabar Bonda in Marathi, the film scripted history this year by becoming the first-ever Indian fiction feature to win at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Rohan Kanawade’s Marathi movie Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears) is all set to release in North America. The winner of the Grand Jury Prize in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2025 was released in India on September 19, 2025.

It stars Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, and Jayshri Jagtap in key roles.

Now, filmmaker Mira Nair, along with Payal Kapadia, has come forward to back Cactus Pears for its North American release, reported PTI. Nair will present the film at the opening weekend with a discussion with Kanawade at the IFC Center in New York on November 21, 2025.

Kapadia, whose All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix award at Cannes, said she was deeply moved by the film.

"It captures longing, grief and tenderness in a way that linger long after the film ends. An intense and tender tale of a quiet romance - a rare gift of a film that makes you want to reach out and hold the hand of a person you love," Kapadia shared in a statement.

Kanawade, in a statement, said "I remember my chauffeur father introducing me to Mira Nair and her film Monsoon Wedding. The humane quality of her filmmaking stirred something lasting in me. I feel truly blessed that a filmmaker of her stature is presenting Cactus Pears for its North American theatrical release, making it even stronger after its successful theatrical run in India."

On Kapadia's reaction to Cactus Pears, he said it feels both "exhilarating and truly humbling".

"I feel immensely grateful to both these remarkable filmmakers for lending their support and helping Cactus Pears reach wider audiences," he added.

Set in a village in Maharashtra‘s Ahmednagar district, Sabar Bonda is a same-sex love story that revolves around Anand, a city dweller, who is compelled to spend a 10-day mourning period for his father. During his stay, he forms a bond with his former friend Balya, who is struggling to stay unmarried.

It is produced by Neeraj Churi, Mohamed Khaki, Kaushik Ray, Hareesh Reddypalli, Naren Chandavarkar and Sidharth Meer.

The film will open in Los Angeles at Laemmle’s Royal Theatre the following week on November 28 and in Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle in the following weeks.

Strand Releasing has acquired the North American rights of the movie

Published At:
