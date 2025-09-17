Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

A

Since I’m not a studied filmmaker, I thought the labs could give me access to industry professionals and mentorship. I did have my screenplay ready before I began going to the labs. The first was the NFDC one, my mentor being Umesh Kulkarni. He encouraged me, insisting my screenplay was already well-honed. At most, few minor details might need reworking. He told me to just work towards making the film and not get stuck in doing the lab rounds.

What Carlos says is true. It did happen in my case. Few other mentors were trying to put their thoughts of what should happen, but I knew what I wanted to make. So I didn’t let that happen. It might bring doubts in you since these are seniors and industry experts. There were few interesting additions which did help me hone the script in nice ways. But there were some important things I fought for. There was one suggestion to explore death, but I insisted my film isn’t about death. Though the film opens with death, I wanted to change the journey towards a tender one. Rather, in this grieving period associated with sadness and loneliness, the character finds love. There were also suggestions around the climax.

Many mentors told me the boys shouldn’t come together but separate. I was puzzled. I didn’t want to make such a film. It’d be pointless. Another mentor told me the boy should stand up to the village. I wasn’t interested in doing any of that. I know so many people in real life who haven’t stood in front of the society, yet found their ways of navigating happiness and are leading their lives comfortably. I wanted to tell such stories. That’s how people could relate to it a lot. I didn’t want to make a film where everything is sad. Many said the film should end in the village. I told them Anand, who lost his father, has spent most of his time in the house in the city. He would feel his father’s absence only in the city. That’s when he cries. Him being in the arms of Balya as they sleep together—I wanted all of this and that’s why the film had to end in the city. So, when you go to the labs, you should know what to filter out. You know best since you are making the film.