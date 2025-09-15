Anmol Ahuja Interview |“OTT Has Changed The Game From Star Power To Storytelling”

A

There have been a few moments in my journey where gut instinct played a crucial role—and thankfully, paid off. One of them was during the casting of Jubilee (2023). When we saw Wamiqa Gabbi, she wasn’t the obvious, mainstream pick for a classic period drama. But something about her screen presence, her eyes, and her stillness just felt right. Similarly, with Sidhant Gupta, there was an innate vulnerability and charm in his audition that couldn’t be ignored, even though he was relatively under the radar at the time.

It would’ve been easier to go with more familiar faces; but our gut said that these two had something undiscovered, which the show needed. And now, both of them are being celebrated for exactly those qualities we had sensed. That’s incredibly satisfying.

Casting LSD 2 (2024) was a unique experience. It truly challenged us to break convention. The world of Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) has always been raw, bold, and rooted in realism, and with this sequel, the stakes were even higher. We had to find actors who could perform with absolute honesty—often in uncomfortable or emotionally exposed situations—without the safety net of stylisation or over-dramatisation.

What made it exciting was that it wasn’t about star value, it was about believability. We were looking for actors who could live in the moment, often with a camera right in their face, and still stay completely authentic. A lot of fresh talent came in, and we’re proud that the cast feels so real and unfiltered—exactly what a film like LSD 2 demands.

It also allowed us to take risks to go beyond the typical pool and find voices that felt current, raw, and relevant. And I think that’s what made the process special—casting not just for performance, but for truth.

Another strong example was Raghav Juyal in Kill (2023). People knew him as a dancer and TV personality—not necessarily someone you'd expect in a high-intensity action film. But when we saw his audition and the rage simmering underneath, there was no doubt. We fought for him, and today, audiences are shocked (in the best way) by what he’s done in that role.

These choices weren’t just about being unconventional. They were about listening carefully to that instinctive voice that says, "This person can surprise everyone." And as a casting director, those are the moments you live for.