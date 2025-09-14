'When Men Express It Is Art, When Women Express It becomes Political': Wild Wild Women, And The New Sound Of Revolution

Speaking of the energy that results from “girls coming together”, (Hashtag)Preeti describes the genesis of the collective: “The beautiful part is that we had no expectations of what is going to come. We just started it from pure will and excitement of just being with girl musicians and making music that's all! The plan was just to be together and just write music and make music. So I think the no expectation zone has given us everything that we never even imagined wild woman to be. Even the name came very naturally (during a rap cypher) and then we were like okay yeah let's go that's what it is and then slowly we became that and we realized “Dude we are that and we've always been that.” It's just that there was no light put on it and now there is light and now we have acknowledged everyone and it's like a family. It's not just good things we acknowledge….. our trauma we acknowledge.. all our problems, and then break it and then make it our strength together.”