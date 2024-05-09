In an interview with News18 Showsha, Jyotika revealed she didn't receive offers from Bollywood filmmakers in the past 27 years. She added, ''I drifted into south films 27 years ago and have only worked in south films ever since. My first Hindi film didn’t run well in theatres. It’s all very formula-based. Your first film needs to run for you to get more offers.'' The actress continued, ''When I had started my career, there was an entire bandwagon of girls working with big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but as fate would have it, it didn’t run. Luckily, I had signed a south film and diverted from Bollywood.”