Jyotika Reveals She Wasn't Offered Any Hindi Film In 27 Years: People In Bollywood Thought I Was South Indian

Jyotika made her comeback in the Hindi film industry with the psychological-horror film, 'Shaitaan'. It was her second film in Bollywood after 27 years.

Jyotika on not doing Hindi films in 27 years Photo: Instagram
Actress Jyotika recently made her comeback in the Hindi film industry with the psychological-horror film, 'Shaitaan', co-starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Although. She made her Bollywood debut in 1997, with the film, 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' directed by Priyadarshan. It also starred Akshaye Khanna. Post that she was not seen in any Hindi film. In an interview, Jyotika revealed the reason behind her absence from Hindi cinema.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, Jyotika revealed she didn't receive offers from Bollywood filmmakers in the past 27 years. She added, ''I drifted into south films 27 years ago and have only worked in south films ever since. My first Hindi film didn’t run well in theatres. It’s all very formula-based. Your first film needs to run for you to get more offers.'' The actress continued, ''When I had started my career, there was an entire bandwagon of girls working with big production houses. Even my film was produced by a big banner but as fate would have it, it didn’t run. Luckily, I had signed a south film and diverted from Bollywood.”

She also said that eventhough that film didn’t work at the box office, she got a lot of films based on her performance in it. Jyotika further said, ''That stark difference between both industries was definitely there. People in Bollywood also thought that I was a south Indian and they assumed that I don’t want to do Hindi films anymore.''

However, Jyotika is still grateful about her journey. ''I did some fabulous work there. It’s not like I refrained from doing a Hindi film. It’s just that I wasn’t offered any script in so many years,'' she said further.

She will be next seen in yet another Hindi film, 'Srikanth' which has Rajkummar Rao as the lead. 'Srikanth' is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, a visually challenged industrialist, and the founder of Bollant Industries. Jyotika is playing the role of Rajkummar's on-screen teacher in the film. The movie is set to release on May 10.

