Eight Years On, The Bullets Are Still Stirring In Gauri Lankesh's Absence 

Gauri Lankesh's unfinished editorial spoke of blurred truths and silenced voices, echoes that feel sharper in today’s India.

Pritha Vashisth
Pritha Vashisth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protests Over Killing Of Bengaluru Journalist Gauri Lankesh
People participate in a protest called ‘Not In My Name’ against the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh at Jantar Mantar on September 7, 2017 in New Delhi, India. Protests erupted across the city and some parts of the state condemning the "cold blooded murder" of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Photo: Ravi Choudhary/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gauri Lankesh, assassinated in 2017, had warned of false news and propaganda blurring truth and lies in her unfinished editorial.

  • Her murder, linked to earlier killings of Dabholkar, Pansare, and Kalburgi, exposed the dangers faced by journalists confronting extremism.

  • Lankesh’s unfinished editorial was rooted in years of experience as both journalist and target. Her newspaper, funded only by readers, reported consistently on corruption, illegal mining, caste violence and the growth of Hindu nationalist networks.

In the age of false news, the lines between truth and lies are blurred, and those who question power are the first to be silenced.”

Those were among the last words Gauri Lankesh wrote in a half-finished editorial lying in her handbag on the night of September 5, 2017, when four bullets ended her life at the gate of her Bengaluru home. She was 55, returning from work, when she collapsed on the stone pathway she had walked for years.

Eight years later, the sound of those gunshots still carries. Each September, her absence is marked with candlelight gatherings and memorial lectures. Her presence endures in the pages of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, in the voices of the young reporters she mentored, and in the continued insistence on asking questions that unsettle power.

The daughter of P. Lankesh, poet, playwright and founder of Lankesh Patrike, she grew up in an atmosphere where language was an instrument of resistance. She began her career at The Times of India. After her father died in 2000, she briefly shared editorship of Lankesh Patrike with her brother before disputes over editorial direction led her to strike out on her own. In 2005, she founded Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a weekly funded by subscriptions and donations, free from commercial or political ties. It became her platform to report on communal mobilisation, caste violence, corruption and the narrowing space for dissent.

Related Content
Related Content

Her work carried a cost. She supported Karnataka’s efforts to rehabilitate Naxal cadres, often meeting them herself. She faced multiple defamation cases, including convictions in 2008 brought by political leaders. She lived under constant threats, both online and on the street. Still, she continued to publish, week after week.

Gauri Lankesh Murder 2017: Last Accused In Custody Got Bail; All 17 Are Out On Bail - | Photo- File
Gauri Lankesh Murder 2017: Last Accused In Custody Got Bail; All 17 Are Out On Bail

BY Outlook News Desk

Her killing formed part of a broader pattern. The murders of Narendra Dabholkar in 2013, Govind Pansare in 2015 and M.M. Kalburgi in 2015 had already revealed the risks of confronting entrenched orthodoxies. Forensic reports later showed that the same weapons linked those assassinations to Lankesh’s. The Special Investigation Team eventually charged more than a dozen men associated with right-wing groups. The trial began in 2021, and by 2025, it was still moving slowly, with each witness adding to the long search for closure.

Lankesh’s unfinished editorial was rooted in years of experience as both journalist and target. Her newspaper, funded only by readers, reported consistently on corruption, illegal mining, caste violence and the growth of Hindu nationalist networks. She faced multiple defamation suits and relentless online harassment. Trolls branded her “anti-Hindu” and circulated edited clips of her speeches, one of which was later shown repeatedly to her alleged killers as justification for her murder.

The rise of organised digital propaganda had already become part of India’s political life. Analysts describe party “IT cells” operating as pyramids: leaders at the top, influencers in the middle, and anonymous online volunteers at the base, tasked with pushing narratives and discrediting dissenters. For journalists like Lankesh, this meant constant abuse, doctored images and coordinated campaigns that blurred the line between political debate and targeted harassment.

Postcard News, one of the websites she singled out, grew into a key hub for viral disinformation. Its founder, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, cultivated close ties with political figures and later co-founded a public relations firm offering digital media management and political communication. Despite lawsuits and police complaints, his influence continued to expand, reflecting how disinformation had become both a political tool and a commercial enterprise.

For those close to her, the loss was deeply personal. Journalist Rana Ayyub recalled how, just three days before the shooting, Lankesh had written on her Facebook wall during a surge of online abuse: “Don’t worry. These people won’t do anything.” Ayyub later said: “True tribute is not in lighting candles once we are gone, but in standing by journalists while they are alive. Gauri was a warning.”

Her death sparked a wave of protest. Demonstrators carried placards reading “I am also Gauri.” International organisations, including Reporters Without Borders and Amnesty International, cited her assassination as evidence of the erosion of press freedom in India. UNESCO posthumously awarded her the Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize in 2018. The Gauri Lankesh Memorial Trust was established to sustain her legacy of promoting communal harmony and freedom of expression.

Protests after Gauri Lankesh's assassination - Getty Images
“Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

Those who knew her best resisted attempts to sanctify her. 

Chidanand Rajghatta, her ex-husband, had written then, “If Gauri read all the tributes about soul and afterlife, she would have cracked a good laugh. Maybe not a laugh, but at least a chuckle. We had decided in our teens that heaven and hell were a lot of b.s. There was enough heaven and hell on earth, and we should just leave god alone; he has enough on his hands, instead of begging him for favours.”

What remains, more than tributes, is her warning. In her unfinished editorial, she wrote of false news and propaganda undermining democracy. Eight years later, the boundaries between fact and fabrication are less specific, her words more immediate than ever.

Gauri Lankesh is gone, but her voice is not. It continues in the questions she asked, in the record she left, and in the knowledge that silence is also a decision

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  2. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  4. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

  3. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  4. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  5. Kuki-Zo Groups Sign SoO Agreement Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  5. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?