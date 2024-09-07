The oscillations between who Gauri was and how she was perceived adds a dramatic tension to the film. In one sequence, the Shri Ram Sene President proclaims that Gauri would have been stripped naked and paraded had the police handed her to them. The speech is received with loud cheering and hooting by the crowd. It is followed by a clip of Gauri in Chikkamagaluru jail, where she states how those who speak for communal harmony are arrested, while those who spread hatred are given free rein. Such juxtapositions intrigue the viewer about the extraordinary journey that Gauri undertook as a journalist and an activist.