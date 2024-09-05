Gauri Lankesh Murder Case Timeline

2017: Initial Investigation and Arrests

The SIT’s investigation into Lankesh’s murder began with a focus on identifying the perpetrators and their accomplices. In the immediate aftermath, they traced the involvement of Mohan Nayak, who was arrested in July 2018. Nayak was identified as the person who had rented a house in Thagachaguppe village near Kumbalgodu, which served as a hideout for the shooters before the murder. His involvement was uncovered through meticulous tracing of communications and rental agreements made under the pretense of operating an Ayurvedic clinic.