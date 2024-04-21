National

Combing Operations Launched Amid Suspected Naxal Sightings Around Karnataka Border

The general elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for its 28 constituencies.

Amid suspected naxal sightings in and around the areas of Karnataka bordering Kerala, the police have launched combing operations in the neighbouring areas and made adequate arrangements for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI videos, Arun K, Superintendent of Police Udupi said that some days ago, there were suspected naxal sightings in and around the Karnataka-Kerala border. However, around five-six years ago, there were no naxal sightings on this side of Karnataka.

"We have coordinated with anti-naxal force and have started combing operations in the neighbouring areas. We have started the anti-naxal squads in the concerned district and are also trying to collect information from the local public regarding any naxal activities," he said.

The officer further said it has been ensured that all the naxal-affected polling booths will be given central paramilitary force protection on the day of polling.

"As of now, we don't expect any issues but we have made adequate arrangements to ensure peaceful elections," he said.

