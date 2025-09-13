PM Modi Makes First Trip To Manipur Since 2023 Ethnic Clashes: What’s In The Offing?

Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the strife-torn state, and Rs 70,000 crore overall in his ongoing five-state visit.

Outlook News Desk
PM Modi Makes First Trip to Manipur
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI; Representational Image
  • Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on Saturday, his first since ethnic violence rocked the state in May 2023 and thereafter.

  • The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the state and meet people displaced due to the conflict in the region.

  • Modi will be attending programmes over the next three days in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and election-bound Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur on Saturday, his first since ethnic violence rocked the state in May 2023 and thereafter. Manipur is among the five states that the PM will visit from September 13-15. In Manipur, he will attend programmes in Churachandpur in the hill districts and Imphal in the valley. 

The Prime Minister will inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the state and meet people displaced due to the conflict in the region. On Friday, he said his government is fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur.

"We are fully committed to furthering inclusive and all-round development of Manipur. The foundation stone for road projects, National Highway projects, women hostels and more would be laid," he posted on X.

The projects being inaugurated include a civil secretariat at Mantripukhri, an Information Technology (IT) Special Economic Zone building and the New Police Headquarters, also at Mantripukhri, apart from all-women markets in various districts.

Modi will be attending programmes over the next three days in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and election-bound Bihar.

In Aizwal, Mizoram, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which will link the landlocked state with the rest of the country, according to reports. This project is known to have cost Rs 8,070-crore. 

Modi landed at Lengpui Airport at 9.10 am on Saturday and he is currently in Mizoram. The railway line and other projects will be launched from the airport itself, an official reportedly said.

He will address a public meeting virtually. Mizoram Governor V K Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are present at Lammual Ground in Aizawl, where the PM was earlier scheduled to address the rally.

He is also set to flag off several other projects in Aizwal, including the first Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi, and two others trains between Sairang and Guwahati and Kolkata. Modi will also lay the foundation stones for other initiatives, including the 45-km Aizawl Bypass road, 30 TMTPA gas bottling plant and several road projects across the state.

In addition, he will inaugurate a residential school at Kawrthah in Mamit district and Eklavya Model Residential school at Tlangnuam in Aizawl, the official said, PTI reported. 

The Prime Minister will then fly to Churachandpur town, where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore over the next three days.

With PTI inputs 

