Centre Pushes to Revive Peace Pact With Kuki-Zo Groups In Manipur

The SoO agreement, first signed in 2008, aimed to end hostilities between Kuki-Zo armed groups, the Centre, and Manipur govt.
Pact was not renewed after ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023.
Renewal before PM Modi’s possible September 13 visit seen as crucial step toward peace.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is holding a key meeting Wednesday with representatives of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and the Manipur government to finalise terms for renewing the Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact, officials confirmed.
The pact, originally signed in August 2008, was a cornerstone in reducing hostilities between Kuki-Zo armed groups and security forces. However, its renewal was halted after ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in May 2023, leaving Manipur deeply fractured.
The extension is being viewed as one of the most important confidence-building measures in the troubled state. Sources said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Manipur on September 13—as is being speculated—renewing the SoO agreement will signal a significant outreach to the tribal Kuki-Zo community.
Seen as a step toward restoring normalcy in Manipur, the SoO extension would underline the Centre’s commitment to peace at a time when ethnic tensions remain unresolved.