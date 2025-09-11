Anand Gandhi & Zain Memon Interview | “MAYA Is A Mythology For The 21st Century”

A

(Anand) : Absolutely. A story isn’t just a record of events — it’s proto-science, a tool for survival and imagination. Science, philosophy, and art all spring from this same impulse: to save the next generation from the suffering we endured. Think of the pre-historic world: a mother who discovers which berries are safe and which are poisonous. She passes that knowledge on, not just through words but through drawings on a cave wall, indicating both science and storytelling. She also layers it with the subjective experience of what pain feels like and how to avoid it and even projects into the future by posing questions: what do you do if you find berries that look unfamiliar? In that moment, the story becomes a problem, a riddle, and a simulation of possibilities.

Stories are how we pass on solutions in ways that are useful and memorable. But stories also shift with time, context, and culture, which is why no single story can be enough. We need a framework of stories. Today, we face problems our ancestors couldn’t imagine, in a world far more complex than theirs. Yet, the ambition of human civilisation remains the same: to create more dignity and stability for every life. And the way we work towards that audacious goal is still through storytelling. Stories act as maps, compasses, and prescriptions for the future—at once record, reflection, and proposition. When many stories and perspectives coexist, challenge each other, and build new consensus, that’s when they become myth. A myth is bigger than one author—it’s a collective creation.

That’s what we’re building with MAYA. While Zain and I initiated the project, it’s a sandbox open to many voices. Already, more than two hundred people worldwide are shaping this universe through books, games, films, animation, and more. Each brings their own perspective, adding castles, dreams, and even nightmares to the shared sandbox. And together, that’s what turns it into a living mythology.