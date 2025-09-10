Joe Wright & Luca Marinelli Interview | On Mussolini: Son Of The Century

A

Marinelli: I saw a lot of things, yes. It came naturally that I had to do something with my body. I began occupying a bit more space in the room. I was prepared to devote all my energy.

Wright: He ate a lot of pasta and pizza and sandwiches! (laughs)

Marinelli: Then there were heaps of propaganda material where his triumphalist aspect asserted itself. But there were moments where you could sense slips in the control. I tried to communicate it with the audience. I read books written by him and about him. One of the important ones was by Bandinelli. He was an archaeologist said to be a tour guide to Hitler and Mussolini. He wrote about things he didn’t want to but was obliged to see, the work of these two criminals.