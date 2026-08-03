Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 4: Tom Holland's Film Mints $927 million, Beating The Odyssey

Spider-Man: Brand New ⁠Day stormed in a blockbuster $927m ⁠in worldwide ticket sales to churn out the second most lucrative opening weekend of all time both domestically in the US and globally. making it the second-biggest global opening in cinema history. It trails only Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with $1.22 billion, while moving ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, which opened to $640.5 million worldwide.