Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 4: Tom Holland's Film Mints $927 million, Beating The Odyssey

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to decimate all box office records.
In India, it has become one of the highest grossing Hollywood films ever.
It is heading close to a billion dollar global sales.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day stormed in a blockbuster $927m in worldwide ticket sales to churn out the second most lucrative opening weekend of all time both domestically in the US and globally. making it the second-biggest global opening in cinema history. It trails only Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with $1.22 billion, while moving ahead of Avengers: Infinity War, which opened to $640.5 million worldwide.
The film has also emerged the biggest global opener in the Spider-Man franchise, striding past Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had opened to $600.5 million worldwide. The record-breaking debut also scores the biggest opening of the careers of director Destin Daniel Cretton, Zendaya and Sony Pictures.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Sunday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day reaped Rs 76 crore net across 18,051 shows in India. With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 306.37 crore, while its total India net collection has climbed to Rs 256.20 crore. The English version continues to lead the film’s collections, while the Hindi version has also delivered remarkable occupancy across multiplexes.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Global Box Office Sales
Of its global earnings, $572 million stemmed from 66 international markets across 73,500 screens. In India, it has delivered the biggest opening ever for a Hollywood release and the sixth-largest opening of all time across languages.Internationally, China leads international markets with $121m in ticket sales, bringing the film’s global opening total to $927m. In Australia it had the biggest opening weekend of 2026, making $30.4m.
Trade experts agree Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to register one of the biggest first Monday collections ever for a Hollywood film in India. With no major releases competing at the box office and strong word of mouth, the superhero film is expected to continue its stellar run through the weekdays.