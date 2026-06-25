NY Primaries: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Expands Influence as Allies Win Key Races

Several candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani win key Democratic primary races in New York, boosting his influence within the party
The results could send additional democratic socialist lawmakers to Congress, reflecting the growing strength of progressive candidates in some districts
A closely watched Manhattan primary features a major debate over AI regulation, with heavy spending by rival tech-linked groups
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's standing within the Democratic Party drew attention after several candidates he endorsed won key New York primary races, highlighting his growing role in the state's political landscape.
Mamdani, a democratic socialist and a prominent figure in New York politics, has gained support among younger Democratic voters. The Ugandan-born son of Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani is among the closely watched political figures in the United States.
Wins of Mamdani Endorsed Candidates
The primary results are collectively expected to send at least two and possibly three new democratic socialist lawmakers to Congress from New York, strengthening the ideological left within the party.
In one key congressional race, state Assembly member Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso for the seat being vacated by US Rep. Nydia Velázquez. Valdez was supported by Mamdani, while Reynoso was backed by the incumbent, the Associated Press reported.
In another seat, Darializa Avila Chevalier unseated five-term US Rep. Adriano Espaillat, signaling a further shift toward democratic socialist candidates in New York politics. Meanwhile, a third Mamdani-endorsed candidate, Brad Lander, defeated US Rep. Dan Goldman in a contest heavily shaped by deep divisions over Israel’s war in Gaza.
The AI Debate in Manhattan
Further uptown, a Democratic primary in Manhattan evolved into a high-stakes proxy conflict over artificial intelligence regulation, with rival tech-aligned groups allegedly spending heavily to influence the outcome.
Assembly member Alex Bores, a former Palantir employee who had proposed sweeping AI-regulation legislation, became the central figure in the dispute, Reuters reported. A political group backed by OpenAI-linked investors spent more than $7 million opposing Bores, while an opposing network tied to Anthropic spent over $10 million supporting his campaign.
Despite the spending surge, Bores lost the nomination to Assembly member Micah Lasher, a Democratic establishment figure who rejected influence from major tech companies. Lasher said he would not take direction from either AI industry camp on issues such as jobs, safety or environmental regulation, Reuters reported. The high-profile race also featured Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former US president John F. Kennedy, and lawyer George Conway.
Shifting Dynamics in Utah and Maryland
Beyond New York, primaries across the country reflected rapidly shifting party dynamics and widening ideological divisions.
In Utah, former US Rep. Ben McAdams won a newly competitive Democratic primary created after redistricting, where candidates competed to define themselves in a rare Democratic-leaning district in the state, AP reported. McAdams, previously known as a moderate, has shifted positions in recent years, including stronger support for abortion rights, while maintaining a centrist tone.
In Maryland, Democrats backed Gov. Wes Moore for re-election, while Republicans nominated Dan Cox, a hard-right candidate aligned with Donald Trump, AP reported. The results highlight a growing national trend, with Democrats working to consolidate incumbents, while Republicans continue to move further toward their conservative base.