Tom Hanks Fears Disney Might Use AI To Make Toy Story Sequels Without Him

Tom Hanks has returned as Woody in Toy Story 5, which set a franchise record with its massive $312 million worldwide opening. The new instalment springs the threat of technology. Andrew Stanton has directed the film. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after the film’s release, Hanks said any future installment must warrant its own existence. “If you’re gonna do another Toy Story, it better be worthwhile. It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title. I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I’m not gonna discount that. But unless it’s good, new, fresh, there’s no reason to do it at all,” he told the portal. He also cautioned that AI might be used in latter instalments to recreate his voice, turning him redundant now.