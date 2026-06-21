Toy Story 5 Jets Off To $160M for The Year's Most Spectacular Opening

Toy Story 5 is slated for a smashing opening.
It's touted to crash past some of the best studio openings in the recent past, including Inside Out 2.
Second spot goes to Disclosure Day.
Toy Story 5 made $17.5 million in previews, cementing one of the year's best openings. It’s a glorious start that sits among the many industry-best animated opening weekends that Pixar has had over the last decade, propped between the $154 million summer opening of Inside Out 2 in 2024 and the $182.4 million of The Incredibles 2 in 2018.
Toy Story 5 is primed to collect $145 million to $150 million this weekend, though some estimates place it even higher at $160 million to $175 million after glowing reviews from film critics. It should speed past Toy Story 4 ($120 million opening after $12 million in previews) to set the record for the franchise’s largest debut. It would also become the biggest launch of the year, beating Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently holds the record with $131.7 million. Worldwide running cume for Toy Story 5 since Wednesday is $129.3M. Technology is the new antagonist in the latest instalment. Buzz, Woody, and Jessie return, this time pitched against a talkative educational tablet named Lilypad. It wants Bonnie’s playtime all to itself, triggering the clash.
Second place went to Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which made $4.9 million domestically on Friday as it heads into its second weekend in theaters. Third spot was claimed by Focus Features’ Obsession, which enters its sixth weekend in cinemas. It grossed $4.7 million on Friday, and should collect $14 million through the weekend. That sealed the horror-thriller’s domestic earnings at $215 million, a phenomenon considering the film was made for about $1 million. In the rest of Europe, Toy Story 5 repped the second highest Pixar opening day of all-time and the highest opening day of 2026 in Turkey. The only places Toy Story 5 wasn’t No. 1 were India and Vietnam. This weekend also saw the release of A24’s The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman, and Neon’s horror film Leviticus, which are both predicted to make $3 million to $4 million.