Toy Story 5 Jets Off To $160M for The Year's Most Spectacular Opening

Second place went to Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which made $4.9 million domestically on Friday as it heads into its second weekend in theaters. Third spot was claimed by Focus Features’ Obsession, which enters its sixth weekend in cinemas. It grossed $4.7 million on Friday, and should collect $14 million through the weekend. That sealed the horror-thriller’s domestic earnings at $215 million, a phenomenon considering the film was made for about $1 million. In the rest of Europe, Toy Story 5 repped the second highest Pixar opening day of all-time and the highest opening day of 2026 in Turkey. The only places Toy Story 5 wasn’t No. 1 were India and Vietnam. This weekend also saw the release of A24’s The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman, and Neon’s horror film Leviticus, which are both predicted to make $3 million to $4 million.