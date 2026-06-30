Longtime James Bond casting director has shared her two cents on the rumours.
Debbie McWilliams, who'd cast Daniel Craig, states that Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi don't fit the bill for the 007 role.
Both are too famous already to command the enigma the role demands.
Debbie McWilliams, the James Bond franchise’s longtime casting director, is firmly opposed to Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner or Harris Dickinson taking up the spy's coveted mantel after Daniel Craig. McWilliams worked on Bond movies for 40 years, starting with 1981’s For Your Eyes Only and running through 2021’s No Time to Die, and is responsible for casting Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.
In an interview with The Independent, Debbie McWilliams conceded that Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner and Harris Dickson don't stand a chance to take over the reins from Craig in the next James Bond film. Ideally, the actor must not be such an instantly recognisable star raking in fans and sending them into a tizzy.
Why Callum Turner And Jacob Elordi Are Not Apt To Be James Bond?
"I don't want to see any of them as Bond because we now know so much about them," she underlined. "We want to know as little about them personally as possible because that's what spies are. It is absolutely essential that [Bond] retains a total enigma. I want to see somebody who is completely out of the blue." The actor playing Bond ought to have a similar vibe as the character himself, in that the public doesn't know much about him, doesn't see him splayed across the gossip columns, and doesn't know "where he goes shopping or who his parents are, or where he lives." She also shared her stance on speculation proposing a radical reboot of Bond. The spy should also remain a man because “it’s how Ian Fleming wrote it,” McWilliams added. “Why would you want to change that? They haven’t changed Harry Potter to Alice Potter or to a different ethnicity. That’s how it was written and that’s how it should remain, I believe.”
Nina Gold has succeeded McWilliams as casting director for the 26th James Bond movie, the first under the ownership of Amazon MGM Studios. Denis Villeneuve, who helms the Dune franchise, has been hired as the director, with Steven Knight writing the script, and Amy Pascal and David Heyman serving as producers.