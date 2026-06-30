"I don't want to see any of them as Bond because we now know so much about them," she underlined. "We want to know as little about them personally as possible because that's what spies are. It is absolutely essential that [Bond] retains a total enigma. I want to see somebody who is completely out of the blue." The actor playing Bond ought to have a similar vibe as the character himself, in that the public doesn't know much about him, doesn't see him splayed across the gossip columns, and doesn't know "where he goes shopping or who his parents are, or where he lives." She also shared her stance on speculation proposing a radical reboot of Bond. The spy should also remain a man because “it’s how Ian Fleming wrote it,” McWilliams added. “Why would you want to change that? They haven’t changed Harry Potter to Alice Potter or to a different ethnicity. That’s how it was written and that’s how it should remain, I believe.”