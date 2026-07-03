Maharashtra FDA Records Four-Fold Rise in Food Sample Testing Over Past Year: Officials

The surge in testing was achieved through measures such as optimum utilisation of manpower, batch-wise use of laboratory equipment, introduction of two work shifts, classification of samples based on priority, and expediting examination of milk, dairy products, other perishable food items and prohibited substances, it said.
According to an official statement released on Thursday, 13,474 food samples were received for testing as of June 1 this year, of which 7,494 samples were analysed, resulting in a disposal rate of 56 per cent.
After the testing, as many as 4,091 samples were declared of sub-standard quality, it said.
In comparison, laboratories had received 9,403 food samples till June in 2025, but only 1,622 samples were tested, which translated into a disposal rate of 17 per cent.
The department said the over four-fold increase in the number of samples tested indicates a significant improvement in the functioning of its laboratories and a corresponding rise in inspections and regulatory action.
Food samples collected by food safety officers from across the state are examined at FDA laboratories in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur to verify compliance with food quality standards, the statement said.
The department said regular reviews of pending cases under the guidance of the FDA Commissioner and improved deployment of manpower had helped accelerate testing and reduce the backlog of samples.
It said that the construction of three more laboratories is underway. Once operational, the new facilities are expected to enable faster disposal of food samples received from across the state and minimise pendency due to limited testing capacity, the statement added.