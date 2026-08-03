Pranit More Breaks Down On Stage After ₹370 Biryani Row: ‘Will People Accept Me?’

Pranit More thanked supporters after returning to stage following ₹370 biryani controversy backlash.
Emotional Georgia performance reportedly happened on June 14, 2026, days after viral controversy.
Comedian credited his mother's advice for helping him continue performing despite severe criticism.
Pranit More turned emotional during his first live performance after the viral ₹370 biryani controversy, admitting that he was unsure whether audiences would still accept him. A leaked video from the show has now gone viral, capturing the comedian struggling to hold back tears as he thanked fans who continued to support him despite the intense criticism that followed the incident. The performance reportedly took place in Georgia, just days after the controversy erupted.
Pranit More thanks audience after viral ₹370 biryani controversy
Pranit More said during the show that he had walked onto the stage wondering whether the audience would still accept him after everything that had happened. Gratitude was expressed towards those who continued supporting him despite the backlash, with the response from the crowd described as deeply reassuring.
The comedian also reflected on why he entered stand-up comedy in the first place. It was shared by More that fame or money had never been his motivation. Instead, he said stand-up was chosen because it brought him happiness and gave him an opportunity to make others laugh. He admitted that it naturally hurt when that purpose seemed lost amid the controversy.
Pranit More recalls mother's advice amid online backlash
More also revealed the advice given by his mother after the incident. It was recalled that she had reminded him everyone makes mistakes and that his behaviour after apologising would matter more than the controversy itself. She also encouraged him not to give up because of public criticism.
While thanking the audience once again, More became emotional and said the show would remain one of the most memorable performances of his career because people had chosen to give him another chance.
The controversy began after a crowd-work clip went viral in which an audience member suggested that spending ₹370 on chicken biryani during a date entitled him to physical intimacy. More faced widespread criticism online for not immediately calling out the misogynistic remark during the performance. The Georgia show reportedly took place on June 14, 2026, shortly after the incident.